Allegheny County Police Department hands out steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai vehicles

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department partnered with AAA and the PA Anti Car Theft Committee to protect cars commonly targeted by thieves.

Tuesday, 230 steering wheel locks were installed in Kia and Hyundai vehicles at the AAA office in Pleasant Hills for free.

The devices were provided by Kia and Hyundai as part of ongoing efforts to provide added protection for owners.

