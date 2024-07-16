Sisters who spotted Trump rally gunman seconds before shots fired speaks out

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Bethel Park allegedly opened fired at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday, killing one person and injuring three others, including Trump.

A day meant to give the Vincent sisters more clarity on the republican presidential candidate turned into horror.

“The fear of hearing those bullets buzzing past you,” Suzanne Vincent said. “It was a nightmare. It was a nightmare.”

Saturday night, just as Trump took the stage, Suzanne and Jean Vincent noticed something unusual.

“We heard whispers in the audience that there was a possible person over on the roof,” Suzanne said.

They saw that person on top of the American Glass Research Building, less than 150 yards away.

“You couldn’t really make him out. you just seen the movement,” Suzanne said.

“My son said they got a scope on somebody,” Jean said.

“And when you looked over you just assumed it was part of Secret Service. All of a sudden, you hear pop, pop, pop,” Suzanne said.

FBI agents said Thomas Crooks, 20, fired those shots, grazing Trump’s ear, hurting two others and killing a father.

“He is a hero. he did everything could to try and save his family,” Suzanne said.

Channel 11 has learned that Beaver County snipers also saw the gunman moments before those shots were fired and alerted the command center, but it was too late.

“It’s a wakeup call. It can happen in anyone’s backyard,” Jean said.

Despite what these sisters went through, they say they would go to another Trump rally, adding that things about security can be learned from this rally.

