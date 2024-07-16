Former President Donald Trump makes first appearance since assassination attempt in Butler County

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump has made his first appearance since he was shot in an assassination attempt in Butler County.

Trump and newly announced running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday.

The appearance comes two days after a Bethel Park man shot Trump in the ear during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds. One person died in the shooting, while two others were critically injured.

Trump took the stage at the RNC with a bandage covering his right ear.

