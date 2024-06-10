Allegheny County police investigating fake South Park balloon festival as part of nationwide scam

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a national scam of a fake hot air balloon festival.

Police say several people came to the department’s South Park station over the weekend claiming to have pre-paid tickets for a hot air balloon festival named “Pittsburgh Ballon Glow.” The event was advertised to take place at 3730 Buffalo Drive in South Park.

Police say this event appears to be a part of an ongoing nationwide scam and has no connection with Allegheny County Parks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

