Allegheny County Police release new video, call for information in teen’s murder

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are renewing the push to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old in McKeesport in 2022.

Chance Naylor was shot and killed outside the Uni-Mart on Versailles Avenue on Dec. 22, 2022.

Another McKeesport High School student was shot and critically injured.

Police said the male who shot them was unknown and that he immediately opened fire upon approaching the two teens.

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On Friday, police brought the case back into the light by sharing new surveillance video from the night of the shooting.

They are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Tips can be left by calling the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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