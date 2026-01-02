Allegheny County Police working with nonprofit to prevent crime before it happens

Allegheny County Police say a more collaborative approach to crime prevention is helping drive down violent crime across the county.

Police describe the strategy as an “all-hands” effort, combining traditional enforcement with violence prevention programs designed to stop crime before it starts.

Lee Davis is the director of Greater Valley Community Services.

The nonprofit works closely Swissvale, Rankin, Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh, and Turtle Creek.

He said increased community participation has made a difference.

“We have a lot of citizens and parents, and community members involved now,” Davis said. “They come to our meetings and want to help out and volunteer.”

County police statistics released this week show 36 homicides in 2025, down from 64 the year before.

Fatal shootings dropped from 85 to 74.

Detectives also seized 127 illegal firearms, up from 102 the previous year.

The county data does not include the City of Pittsburgh.

City numbers also show a decline, with 35 homicides last year compared to 42 the year before.

“Not just in the city, but throughout the county,” he said. “That’s the first time in history we’ve ever had everyone working together.”

Looking ahead in 2026, Davis says the work is far from finished.

He hopes more residents will get involved in monthly community meetings and volunteer efforts.

He is also pushing for greater accountability from gun suppliers by using data to trace firearms recovered at crime scenes.

“We can trace it back to them and let them know how their guns are being found in the streets,” Davis said, adding that the data can help police departments make smarter purchasing decisions.

The Greater Valley Coalition for Peace and Justice meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month and invites everyone

