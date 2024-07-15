Local

Allegheny County pools implementing chaperone policy to increase safety, create enjoyable experience

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

South Park Wave Pool

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The four Allegheny County pools will be implementing a chaperone policy starting Tuesday.

The policy aims to increase safety and create a more enjoyable experience for all, county officials said.

Those 16 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old in order to get into the four county pools - Boyce, North, Settlers Cabin and South Park.

A chaperone may escort no more than four youths during each visit, and chaperones are responsible for the action of their escorted youths, county officials said. If an escorted youth is banned from the pool, the adult escort and group will be banned for the same period.

Each adult chaperone must be present at the time of entry and remain within the park for the duration of their party’s visit.

