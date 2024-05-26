Allegheny County sheriff participates in bike tour benefitting area veterans

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus participated in an annual bike ride Saturday that benefits area veterans.

Kraus joined in on the 5th annual Veteran Memorial Bike Tour, sponsored by Jack Wagner — a United States Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient. The ride started on the North Shore and took bikers to visit several of Pittsburgh’s veteran memorials.

The sheriff’s office provided an escort for cyclists participating in the ride.

The ride benefits Pittsburgh Hires Veterans, an organization that helps veterans and their spouses find work or education opportunities throughout western Pennsylvania.

“You cannot overstate the commitment that Jack Wagner has to veterans in our area or his importance to the mission of Pittsburgh Hires Veterans,” Kraus said. “We oftentimes don’t fully appreciate the sacrifice that the men and women in the military make on our behalf, so anything that we as a community can do to repay them and assist them in their transition out of the service is well worth the effort.”

