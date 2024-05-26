Local

Allegheny County sheriff participates in bike tour benefitting area veterans

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Veteran Memorial Bike Tour

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus participated in an annual bike ride Saturday that benefits area veterans.

Kraus joined in on the 5th annual Veteran Memorial Bike Tour, sponsored by Jack Wagner — a United States Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient. The ride started on the North Shore and took bikers to visit several of Pittsburgh’s veteran memorials.

The sheriff’s office provided an escort for cyclists participating in the ride.

The ride benefits Pittsburgh Hires Veterans, an organization that helps veterans and their spouses find work or education opportunities throughout western Pennsylvania.

“You cannot overstate the commitment that Jack Wagner has to veterans in our area or his importance to the mission of Pittsburgh Hires Veterans,” Kraus said. “We oftentimes don’t fully appreciate the sacrifice that the men and women in the military make on our behalf, so anything that we as a community can do to repay them and assist them in their transition out of the service is well worth the effort.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PHOTOS: Pittsburgh region battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday
  • Slippery Rock University mourns football player who died suddenly
  • Route 65 reopens in Beaver County after crews clean downed trees, wires/
  • VIDEO: Candy store owner remembers 13-year-old boy killed on bike after leaving shop
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read