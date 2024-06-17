Fatal overnight shooting in Arlington Heights under investigation

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot to death in Arlington Heights overnight.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue for a six-round ShotSpotter alert.

They found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The Mobile Crime Unit was called to process evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

