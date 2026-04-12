Allegheny County sheriff issues warning about dangers of viral door-kicking challenge

The Allegheny County sheriff is warning about how a current social media challenge can put kids in danger.

Channel 11 told you when McKees Rocks police said they are investigating incidents of juveniles kicking residents’ doors and then running away in a ding-dong-ditch style prank.

The department told parents to “talk to your kids and discourage this behavior immediately.”

Neighbors we talked to were worried the challenge would cause fear and lead to an altercation between the pranksters and people trying to protect their homes.

On Sunday, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus also expressed concern over the challenge.

“It is extremely dangerous and would be beyond tragic for what seems like a harmless prank to lead to a physical or violent altercation between a property owner and young people,“ Kraus said.

Kraus urged parents to talk with their kids about the risks and consequences of doing the prank.

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