Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office hosting final concealed carry permit event of the year

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny County residents can get or renew their concealed carry permits at an event in Monroeville.

The PA License to Carry a Firearm Satellite Event will be held at the Monroeville Municipal Building on the 2700 block of Monroeville Blvd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff Kraus holds the event in an effort to help people who may not be able to get Downtown during regular business hours.

Anyone who wants to get a new permit or renew an existing one is asked to complete an application, valid ID and $20 in cash.

More than 5,300 people have gotten their permits at these events so far.

This is the last event of its kind that will be held in 2025.

