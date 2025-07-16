Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of 23-year-old deputy

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 23-year-old deputy.

Aaron, “AJ” Beatty, Jr., of Bethel Park. died on July 14, according to his obituary.

“AJ was just starting his career as a deputy, having graduated from the academy in June,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We send our deepest condolences to Deputy Beatty’s family and friends.”

Beatty was also a star defensive lineman at Central Catholic High School, where he graduated from in 2020.

A cause of death is currently unknown, but the obituary says he died “unexpectedly.”

