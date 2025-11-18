Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office provides families with Thanksgiving meals

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Local law enforcement is providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus and his deputies partnered with the West Mifflin Walmart to provide families with turkeys, pies, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, yams, green beans and dinner rolls.

Deputies say providing food to the residents they serve gives them something to be thankful for.

“When we’re sitting down and having dinner with our families, at least we have a little bit of a smile [knowing] that we’re able to supply that Thanksgiving dinner to several folks throughout Allegheny County,” Deputy Jason Tarap said.

Families who receive food are nominated by local social service agencies.

Around 250 people in North Versailles were given food at Linway United Presbyterian Church on Lincoln Highway on Tuesday.

Another 250 people in Clairton will get their meals this Thursday.

