Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office public functions unavailable Monday because of weather conditions

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said public functions will be unavailable on Monday.

The decision comes amid a major winter storm that left the area covered in snow on Sunday.

Those services include real estate, civil process and firearms.

The office will maintain security at courthouses and maintain its usual transportation operations. Writs and detectives will operate as usual, the office says.

“Sheriff Kraus and our staff would also like to extend our gratitude and wishes for continued safety to all law enforcement and first responders whose job it is to stay on the job during this weather emergency,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays scheduled for Monday.

