Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office license to carry permit processing issue resolved

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 9:27 a.m.: The sheriff’s office said the issue has been resolved and operations are back to normal.

Initial coverage:

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unable to process license to carry permits due to computer issues Tuesday morning.

The issues are impacting the office’s ability to reach the state’s website.

The sheriff’s office said it would let the public know when the issue is resolved.

“We thank everyone for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience,” the office said.

©2025 Cox Media Group