Allegheny County signs contract, intends to reopen Shuman Juvenile Detention Center by end of 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County just signed a contract and intends to reopen the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center by the end of 2023.

The contract agreement is with Adelphoi, an organization based in Latrobe that provides services to at-risk youth. According to a news release from the county, Adelphoi “embraces a model of trauma-informed care,” and that will be a centerpiece of the services offered at Shuman.

“Adelphoi has a proven track record as a leading and highly respected agency that provides all levels of trauma-informed and evidence-based services for delinquent and dependent children. This is a crucial step toward creating a safer and more supportive environment for juveniles in the county,” said President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark. “The opening of the center will greatly enhance the safety of all communities in Allegheny County, consistent with balanced and restorative justice - the mission of the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice System.”

Detention services will be offered once renovations in the residential pod are complete. Initially, services will be offered to 12 youth and will expand.

The release from the county said renovations will be complete by Dec. 31, 2023.

The completed facility is expected to have 60 beds.

We reached out to Adelphoi for a statement:

Adelphoi, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and transforming the lives of youth, announces its recent collaboration with Allegheny County in providing services to youth at the Shuman Detention Center facility.

Adelphoi plans to offer detention services to Allegheny County youth at the site, which is owned by the County, once renovation of a single residential pod is complete. The program, to be named Highland Center, will initially serve 12 youth, with plans to offer programming to additional youth as further renovations take place within the facility.

Adelphoi is well-recognized as a quality organization with outcomes that far exceed the national average. Adelphoi’s services are varied and far-reaching, ranging from in-home services, foster care and adoption, and education services, to advanced supervision and secure treatment centers for adjudicated youth. Adelphoi embraces a model of trauma-informed care that provides a blueprint for developing therapeutic communities that promote recovery.

Adelphoi has over 50 years’ experience in residential programming and was named Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission “Residential Program of the Year” in 2022 for its male secure program. Adelphoi has been providing services to Allegheny County youth and families for over 40 years, and has been the sole in-state provider of detention services to Allegheny County since August of 2022.

By blending their knowledge, resources, and passion for youth development, Adelphoi aims to revolutionize the way youth are supported within a detention environment, ensuring their well-being and providing them with the necessary tools to build bright futures.

According to Nancy Kukovich, Adelphoi CEO, “Adelphoi believes in a holistic approach to youth development, one that goes beyond temporary fixes and addresses the root causes of challenges faced by young individuals. We recognize that each young person is unique, with specific needs and potential, and intend to implement programming that has the capacity to catalyze lasting positive change.”

Adelphoi has already begun to foster relationships with organizations, schools, healthcare organizations, and businesses for the purpose of creating a network of services that extend beyond the walls of the Center. “Adelphoi firmly believes that lasting change occurs when communities come together. Through strategic partnerships, we hope to ensure youth have access to the resources that they need to be successful,” noted Kukovich.

