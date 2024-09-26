Allegheny County voters to receive mail-in ballots as early as this weekend, elections officials say

The Allegheny County Elections Division gave several updates to voters on Thursday ahead of the November election.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot will begin receiving them as early as this Saturday and through next week. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29, but voters are encouraged to not wait and apply as soon as possible.

So far, 175,000 residents have applied.

The county will also begin hosting “over the counter” voting in the lobby of the Allegheny County Office Building at 542 Forbes Avenue on Monday, Sept. 30. Over the Counter voting will be open during the weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until the Oct. 29 deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

Additional satellite elections offices will be open on Oct. 15, 16 and 17 at Soldiers and Sailors in Oakland and in North Park, South Park, and CCAC Homewood on the weekends of Oct. 19, 20 and 26, 27. At the satellite offices, you can register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and complete your mail in ballot and return it to staff on site.

You can also return your ballot to the County Office Building.

Additional information about satellite offices and ballot return site locations, dates, and times can be found on the Elections Division website.

The Elections Division said it has recruited 97% of the maximum poll workers for the county. Three polling locations -- Plum Borough, Pleasant Hills Borough and Pittsburgh (Carrick/Knoxville area) -- are still looking for poll workers. Anyone interested can call the Elections Division at 412-350-4500, option 5 to sign up.

More than 60 polling places relocated for the April primary election, and another 30 are being located before November. The Elections Division is reminding everyone to check their polling places before Election Day. You can check your polling place here.

