Raging Rapids returning to Kennywood Thursday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Are you ready to go whitewater rafting? The Raging Rapids will return to Kennywood on Thursday.

In April, the park announced the ride would be returning this year.

Teams worked on the attraction for a few weeks before its return.

The ride has a new control system and the boats have been refreshed.

For more information on Kennywood tickets, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group