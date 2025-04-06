PITTSBURGH — Over 100 kids in the South Side had a special afternoon with Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny on Saturday.

South Side Kids Director, Claire Pro, said that over 400 candy-filled eggs were scooped up in less than 10 minutes by the happy hunters!

Kids got to meet the East Bunny, get their faces painted and participate in spring crafts.

South Side Kids hosts Easter Party (South Side Kids)

This was the first year South Side Kids hosted an Easter Party at Cup Ka Joe’s Coffee Shop.

For more information of any upcoming events, follow South Side Kids on social media and never miss one.

