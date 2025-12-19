‘Allegheny Forward’ comprehensive plan to guide growth in Allegheny County for next 25 years

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The newly announced “Allegheny Forward” comprehensive plan will guide growth in Allegheny County for the next 25 years, officials say.

The plan aims to provide a framework for the county’s development, including land use, infrastructure, housing and economic policy.

Allegheny Forward also seeks to unite public and private entities in creating a shared plan that helps the county thrive.

“Allegheny Forward, our comprehensive plan for the county, is an opportunity to take a coordinated, countywide approach to the economic development challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “By engaging residents, municipalities and stakeholders, we can shape a future that reflects the values, priorities and aspirations of everyone who calls Allegheny County home.”

Members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and priorities for the county’s future using an online survey. You can submit a response by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group