Allegheny General Hospital to be transformed with $1B, 10-year investment plan

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny General Hospital will undergo a 10-year transformation worth $1 billion.

The transformation includes a new cardiovascular tower and emergency department, as well as other upgrades, at Allegheny Health Network’s flagship academic medical center.

“Creating high-quality patient experiences and outcomes, and equitable access, through personalized care models designed to promote wellness and address health needs, is our goal at AHN. Our system, and its facilities and programs, are the essence of Living Health and the commitment we have made to improving health care quality and affordability in the communities we serve,” said Jim Benedict, president, AHN. “Today’s exciting announcement about the future of AGH is another partnering step in that journey with Highmark Health, and in the continuing evolution and growth of our network as an unsurpassed source of comfort, healing and wellness.”

The AHN Cardiovascular Institute (CVI) tower will be built at the corner of Sandusky Street and East North Avenue, adjacent to the AGH Academic Cancer Center which opened in 2020 and serves as the health system’s hub for cancer care innovation and research.

The ground floor of the tower will also accommodate the newly expanded and upgraded emergency department, supporting the hospital’s state-of-the-art emergency and trauma capabilities.

“This beautiful new facility will surround patients and their families with every resource in one central location on our campus, including highly specialized outpatient clinics and state-of-the art inpatient and procedural suites equipped with the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies available,” said Stephen Bailey, MD, chair, AHN Cardiovascular Institute. “It will be a magnificent structure that complements the world-class team working within its walls, and one that will attract patients and leading clinicians from around the world,” he said.

A multi-phased construction of the new CVI tower is expected to begin in early 2025. It is planned to be opened in 2030.

