PITTSBURGH — Several families are displaced, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 5700 block of Halchess Street in Lincoln Place at 6:52 a.m.

A public information officer said multiple families live inside the building. They were all able to get out safely, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

Emergency crews say one dog may not survive.

Firefighters struggled against the gusty wind conditions.

One of those firefighters was taken to a hospital for evaluations after reporting breathing complications.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back for more updates as more information becomes available.

Fire damages apartment building in Pittsburgh (WPXI/WPXI)

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