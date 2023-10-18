Allegheny General Hospital nurses authorize potential strike amid contract negotiations

PITTSBURGH — Unionized nurses at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) have voted to authorize a potential strike.

According to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the nurses are seeking compensation improvements that will address staffing shortages and improvements for patient and nurse safety.

The nurses’ previous contract has been extended while negotiations with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) continue, but the union says a strike notice could be issued any day.

“Our patients deserve the best care when they enter our hospital. The fact that most hospitals have staffing shortages doesn’t mean that nurses have to accept it. We hope to reach an agreement without a strike, but we’re standing up to say ‘no more’ and we will do what it takes to protect ourselves and our patients,” said Annale Yobbi, a LifeFlight nurse at AGH and union officer.

The nurses are seeking a contract with a $40-an-hour minimum wage for nurses and significant increases for mid-career and senior nurses, along with solutions developed by nurses regarding the staffing crisis at AGH.

SEIU says Pittsburgh nurses were inspired by other recent healthcare worker strikes and are “ready to do whatever it takes to see the kind of transformative change needed to put patient care back at the center of our healthcare system.”

The nurses are confident they will have support from elected officials and the community if they do strike.

Contract negotiations continue throughout the week.

Channel 11 has reached out to AGH for comment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group