HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network will host a cancer screening clinic in Westmoreland County.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the AHN Fitterling Cancer Center in Hempfield Township, located at 6321 Route 30.

The clinic provides an option for patients to receive multiple preventive screenings covering seven cancer types with specific age criteria.

These include breast cancer for individuals ages 40 to 74, cervical cancer for ages 21 to 65, colorectal cancer for ages 45 to 75, prostate cancer for ages 45 to 75 and lung cancer for people ages 50 to 80 who have a history of cigarette smoking.

Screenings for skin cancer and head and neck cancers are available for adults ages 18 and older.

Both AHN and non-AHN patients are eligible to attend, regardless of health insurance status.

Appointments are required can be made by calling 412-359-6665.

Anyone unable to attend can make similar appointments at West Penn Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Forbes Hospital and the AHN North Fayette Health and Wellness Pavilion.

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