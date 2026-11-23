PITTSBURGH — The head of the Pittsburgh FBI field office has declined to confirm whether federal agents are actively participating in an investigation into municipal finances under the city’s prior administration, but he suggested this is the type of investigation they are eager to assist with.

The remarks follow statements from Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, who implied that both the FBI and the state attorney general’s office are taking part in the investigation. Zappala’s office has been examining municipal finances and public grant distributions authorized during the prior city administration.

Prosecutors have charged one individual to date in the inquiry. Emmett Miles, executive director of the Fishers of Men Community Development Corporation, was charged regarding the receipt of nearly $300,000 in public money. Authorities claim the funding was designated for food insecurity and job training initiatives that were never performed. A portion of that grant money included federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

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Richard Evanchec, the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh FBI field office, addressed the situation in an interview with Channel 11 News.

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Although Evanchec would not verify whether the bureau is probing this specific case, he stated that this is precisely the kind of case agents are keen to support. He also noted that this variety of white-collar probe falls within the FBI’s area of expertise.

Evanchec emphasized the agency’s willingness to assist local partners. “In cases such as this, there is a clear history of the FBI acting as an exceptional partner to local and state agencies,” Evanchec said. He stated that “when they learn of such matters, they are prepared to utilize those assets to ensure taxpayer funds remain secure.”

Evanchec added that “the FBI is always prepared to collaborate on any case like this, and to utilize the skills of their staff and their available assets to assist any local or state agency examining the abuse or misuse of taxpayer money.”

When questioned by Channel 11 News, Zappala explained that “he cannot speak for the attorney general or the FBI.” Zappala confirmed that “federal and state funds are involved.” When asked if outside agencies are examining the matter, Zappala replied that “many parties are interested in this case.” The state attorney general’s office declined to comment on any possible involvement.

Zappala indicated that additional arrests are expected as the continuing probe moves forward.

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