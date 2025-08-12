Allegheny Health Network requests $55M for LifeFlight helicopter acquisition and leasing

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network is requesting financing of up to $55 million for the acquisition and leasing of four LifeFlight helicopters.

The Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority has been asked to authorize health facilities revenue notes for West Penn Allegheny Health System Inc., a subsidiary of AHN. It wasn’t clear from an agenda item whether the $55 million would cover the entire cost of the LifeFlight choppers.

AHN confirmed that the system is looking to replace four of the helicopters. Most of the choppers have been in use since 2007.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group