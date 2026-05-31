Liberty Tunnel partial overnight closures planned this week

PITTSBURGH — The Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh will be partly closed during several nights this week.

The inbound (northbound) side of the Liberty Tunnel (Route 3069) will close to traffic Monday through Thursday nights, weather permitting, PennDOT says.

Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Here’s the detour from PennDOT:

Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

For access to I-279 destinations, follow I-279 signage; all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

End detour

Crews from Mosites Construction Co. will work to replace the tunnel’s portal roof, PennDOT says.

The $3.47 million project is expected to be completed later this year.

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