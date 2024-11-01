Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital celebrates pediatric expansion with new mosaic

WEXFORD, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital celebrated the anniversary of a pediatric expansion with a new mosaic.

Pediatric patients and local community members made the artwork.

AHN said the mural is made up of thousands of tiles. The tiles depict family, unity, health, and hometowns.

It was hung to celebrate the first anniversary of the pediatric inpatient expansion. This addition helped the hospital better care for children with acute medical conditions who needed additional observations.

“On behalf of the entire team at AHN Wexford, I want to extend a sincere thank you to each and every individual who contributed to this striking installation,” said Allan Klapper, MD, president of AHN Wexford. “We’re beyond pleased to install this artwork in our hallways and also use it as an opportunity to celebrate the one-year mark of formally expanding our pediatric capabilities for children and families throughout the communities we serve.”

The pediatric team at the hospital offers 24/7 care.

