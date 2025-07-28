Allegheny, Liberty-Clairton areas reach air quality milestones, EPA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Pennsylvania’s request to designate Liberty-Clairton as a maintenance area, marking a significant achievement in air quality improvement.

This designation is the result of a collaborative effort between the EPA, the Allegheny County Health Department, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance air quality in the Liberty, Lincoln, Port Vue, Glassport boroughs and the City of Clairton.

“We’re excited to announce the approval of Liberty-Clairton as a designated maintenance area, marking a significant achievement in air quality standards,” said EPA Region 3 Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey.

To redesignate a nonattainment area to attainment, the Clean Air Act requires the EPA to determine the state has met all applicable requirements for the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

The EPA’s decision reflects the successful implementation of strategies to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, and volatile organic compounds, which contribute to PM2.5 formation.

In addition to the Liberty-Clairton designation, the EPA has approved a maintenance plan for Allegheny County to uphold air quality standards for the 2012 annual PM2.5 standard through 2035.

This plan includes provisions for local controls should the 2012 annual PM2.5 standard be violated, although it does not redesignate Allegheny County to attainment for this standard.

