Allegheny RiverTrail Park celebrates grand opening of its new Nature Play Space

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny RiverTrail Park is set to celebrate the grand opening of its new Nature Play Space on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by State Senator Lindsey Williams, along with community members and park supporters.

The Nature Play Space is designed to inspire creativity and exploration among children and families, transforming a section of the park’s green space into an engaging play area.

The celebration will include local food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities, highlighting the community’s involvement in the project.

The new Nature Play Space is part of Allegheny RiverTrail Park’s ongoing efforts to expand and activate its riverfront parkland.

The park aims to encourage unstructured play and a connection with nature, reflecting its commitment to creating welcoming outdoor environments for all ages.

Founded in 2011, Allegheny RiverTrail Park is a nonprofit organization that provides free public access to parkland and trails along the Allegheny River.

The park is known for its connected trails, river access, live concerts, and year-round events, making it a popular destination for boaters, cyclists, and families.

