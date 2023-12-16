Almost 70 animals rescued from Armstrong County property, HARP caring for 30 dogs

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is caring for 30 new dogs after nearly 70 animals were rescued from a property in Armstrong County.

PHOTOS: HARP caring for 30 dogs saved from Armstrong County property

A news release said the animals were living in “severely unsanitary” conditions including straw heavily soaked with urine and feces and inadequate shelter, meaning the animals could not maintain their body temperature.

Thirty dogs are now in the care of HARP.

HARP said some of the dogs have extremely matted fur that is restricting their movements.

In the coming days, the dogs will be given necessary medical care before being placed up for adoption. HARP anticipates some of the dogs could be ready for adoption soon.

Click here to see a list of available pets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group