Almost back: Attendance rebounds at many Pittsburgh museums and cultural attractions, but not all

The long struggle back to from the hit of the pandemic for museums and cultural attractions isn’t over yet, but 2023 saw many more patrons return to the halls and paths of the Carnegies, Phipps and many other cultural gems.

In fact, 20 of the top 26 attractions on the List of Pittsburgh-area Museums and Cultural Attractions, which just published, grew admittance from 2022 to 2023.

Big gainers included the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, which almost doubled attendance, the Sen. John Heinz History Center, up 77%, and the Carnegie Science Center, up 50%. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens grew 38% and the Carnegie Museum of Art and Carnegie Museum of Natural History, which share admission, grew 23%.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

