Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology available at Petersen Events Center

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh is expanding frictionless shopping and adding Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to the Petersen Events Center.

The technology will be available in Express Market, giving guests a fast way to shop.

Customers will enter the store using a credit card and pick out their items. The technology will detect what they take from the shelves and create a virtual shopping session.

When customers are done shopping, they can leave the store without waiting in line and their payment method will be charged for the items they picked up.

“The University of Pittsburgh is fortunate to have a robust collaboration in place with Amazon,” Athletic Director Heather Lyke said. “The addition of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to our fan experience at the Petersen Events Center is yet another way that the two parties continue to work together to drive innovation in collegiate athletics. We are excited for our fans to enjoy this cutting-edge technology through our new ‘Pitt on the Go’ location!”

This is the second location with the technology at Pitt, with the first being The Market at Towers.

