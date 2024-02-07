Local

Ambulance involved in German Township crash, EMT hurt

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Ambulance involved in German Township crash, EMT hurt

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An ambulance was involved in a crash in German Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Route 21 and Leckrone-Highhouse Road at 2:04 p.m., a Fayette County 911 supervisor confirmed.

An EMT was taken to WVU-Uniontown with minor injuries.

“Thank you to the local fire departments for their rapid response to assist,” Fayette EMS said in a Facebook post. “Seatbelts save lives.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Country music singer Toby Keith dies after stomach cancer battle
  • PHOTOS: Country music singer Toby Keith through the years
  • ‘Carry it on’: Family of beloved referee who died after medical emergency talks about his legacy
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates gets refund for driver who fought, won school bus camera citation
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read