Ambulance involved in German Township crash, EMT hurt

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An ambulance was involved in a crash in German Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Route 21 and Leckrone-Highhouse Road at 2:04 p.m., a Fayette County 911 supervisor confirmed.

An EMT was taken to WVU-Uniontown with minor injuries.

“Thank you to the local fire departments for their rapid response to assist,” Fayette EMS said in a Facebook post. “Seatbelts save lives.”

