Ambulance with patient inside involved in crash in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — An ambulance with a patient inside was in a crash in Oakland.

Click here for photos from the scene.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the crash happened at the intersection of McKee Place and 5th Avenue at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The ambulance was providing mutual aid from Greensburg. The patient inside was in stable condition and their transport was finished by another ambulance.

The woman driving the car involved in the crash had to be extracted by emergency crews because her door was jammed. She was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution and was in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group