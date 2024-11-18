American Airlines edges out Southwest for most passengers at PIT

PITTSBURGH — There’s been a change at the top of Pittsburgh International Airport’s top airlines by market share.

American Airlines edged out Southwest Airlines by two-tenths of a percentage in terms of passenger share by carrier in October, according to data released Friday by the Allegheny County Airport Authority at its November meeting. American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) had 23.4% of all passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport for the month of October, compared to 23.2% for Southwest (NYSE: LUV).

It’s the first time since January 2023 that any other airline other than Southwest has carried the most passengers by market share. That compares to September, Southwest was ahead with 23.6% market share while American Airlines had 21.9%.

