Slice on Broadway named World’s Best Cheese Slice at International Pizza Expo

Pittsburgh now can boast the best slice of cheese pizza in the world.

Slice on Broadway has taken the crown, being named World’s Best Cheese Slice at the 2025 International Pizza Expo. The annual event, held in Las Vegas, brings over a hundred competitors from around the world for a multiple day long event. For this competition, Slice was represented by Chris Ostapenko, who said that he “made the pizza as (he does) every day in the pizza shop, and the results paid off.”

In the first round of the competition, Ostapenko scored well enough to place third, bringing the shop to the final round the next day where it secured victory. The win is something of a redemption for the restaurant — last year owner Rico Lunardi competed, placing Slice in first in the preliminary round but coming up short in the finals, placing fifth.

