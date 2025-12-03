American Heart Association reminds people to make heart-healthy choices while shoveling snow

The American Heart Association is reminding people to take care of their hearts while shoveling snow this year.

Research shows that exertion of shoveling snow leads to an increased risk of heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest, the American Heart Association said.

Here are a few reasons the activity could increase those risks:

The act of shoveling snow is mostly arm work, which is more taxing and demanding on the heart than leg work.

While straining to lift heavy loads, such as a shovelful of snow, you often unconsciously hold your breath, which causes big increases in heart rate and blood pressure.

Exposure to cold air causes constriction of blood vessels throughout the body, disproportionately raising blood pressure and simultaneously constricting the coronary arteries.

Shoveling snow can be most dangerous for people who already have heart risks, including current or former smokers, people with obesity, people with diabetes, people with high cholesterol or high blood pressure and anyone who has had a heart attack or stroke.

The American Heart Association shared the following tips to reduce the risk of having a heart or going into cardiac arrest while shoveling:

If you have known or suspected heart disease or risk factors for heart disease, get someone else to do your snow removal for you!

If you must shovel the snow, start gradually and pace yourself. Always cover your mouth and nose, wear layered clothing, as well as a hat and gloves.

Ideally, push or sweep the snow rather than lifting and throwing it, that action involves a little less exertion.

Be extra careful when the wind is blowing, the wind makes the temperature feel even colder than it is and will increase the effects of the cold on your body.

If you are able, use an automated snow blower rather than shoveling. While you should still proceed with caution and be mindful of how your body is feeling, research shows that using a snow blower doesn’t raise your heart rate quite as high as shoveling.

People are also encouraged to learn more about the symptoms of heart-related emergencies.

Click here for information on how to recognize a heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest.

Anyone who experiences those symptoms while shoveling snow should call 911 immediately.

