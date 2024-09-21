American Heart Association teaches CPR at Point State Park during 2024 Pittsburgh Heart Walk

PITTSBURGH — The American Heart Association hosted an event they hope will save lives in Pittsburgh.

The 2024 Pittsburgh Heart Walk aimed to give the community life-saving tools in case of cardiac arrest.

The event was held at Point State Park on Saturday morning.

Participants learned how to give CPR as they went along their walk.

The American Heart Association said nine out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital do not survive.

The goal of events like the walk in Pittsburgh is to decrease that number by training as many people in CPR as possible.

Organizers worked to keep the community healthy by offering free health screenings and flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the event.

Donations for the American Heart Association were also accepted at the event. A goal of $1,509,000 was set.

