Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Ellwood City on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened inside the Ellwood City Forge around 6:30 p.m., according to the mayor.

Channel 11 has confirmed a suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Police have not released the suspect or victim’s identity.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

