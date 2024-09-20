Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody

Local

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Ellwood City on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened inside the Ellwood City Forge around 6:30 p.m., according to the mayor.

Channel 11 has confirmed a suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Police have not released the suspect or victim’s identity.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

