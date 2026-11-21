A week after a riverboat sank in the Mississippi, Channel 11 is hearing from a Pennsylvania couple who were on that passenger cruise ship.

They said, now that they’re home, they’re just starting to process the traumatic end to their vacation.

This is one of the last pictures taken of the American Heritage Riverboat as it was preparing to set sail down the Mississippi River.

American Heritage Riverboat (Baum Family/Baum Family)

Robert and Bernadette Baum of Carbondale, PA were on the cruise, celebrating Bernadette’s birthday.

American Heritage Riverboat passengers make it back to Pennsylvania after crash, FAA ground stop A week after a riverboat sank in the Mississippi, Channel 11 is hearing from a Pennsylvania couple who were on that passenger cruise ship. (The Baum Family)

Memories overshadowed after a tanker slammed into the side after it arrived back at the New Orleans port.

“In the hallway, they told us, get down on the floor,

In pictures that Bernadette shot on her phone, you can see the impact of the force, ripping away part of the pier.

American Heritage Riverboat passengers make it back to Pennsylvania after crash, FAA ground stop A week after a riverboat sank in the Mississippi, Channel 11 is hearing from a Pennsylvania couple who were on that passenger cruise ship. (The Baum Family)

They were able to get off by the gangplank, but saw people tumbling overboard into the river.

American Heritage Riverboat passengers make it back to Pennsylvania after crash, FAA ground stop A week after a riverboat sank in the Mississippi, Channel 11 is hearing from a Pennsylvania couple who were on that passenger cruise ship. (The Baum Family/The Baum Family)

They lost everything except what they had on them, including Robert’s wallet and Bernadette’s phone.

Even after all of that, their next challenge was the FAA ground stop.

“We were supposed to leave on Saturday, and we got to the airport and found out our flight was canceled, and the earliest plane that American Airlines could get for us was on Tuesday,” Robert Baum said.

But they are grateful no one was seriously hurt, but emotionally - it’s taking its toll.

“The comments I heard later from people were, you know, that they felt like it was a traumatic experience that they were going through and, you know, it was not something they’re ever going to forget soon,” Robert Baum said.

Because of the ground stop, they didn’t actually get home until two days ago... even though this happened last Friday.

As for all of their belongings, they are sitting in the Mississippi River.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group