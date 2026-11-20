Eight WPIAL semifinal football games will be played across Western Pennsylvania on Friday night as teams vie for spots in the upcoming championship round.

The biggest matchups of the evening are in Class 5A.

Only a few undefeated teams remain in the WPIAL.

Two of those unbeaten squads meet at a neutral site at North Allegheny, where Penn-Trafford’s top-ranked offense takes on the classification’s top-ranked defense of Upper St. Clair.

In the other Class 5A semifinal at Chartiers Valley, North Hills takes on Pine-Richland.

Eric Kasperowicz, who formerly coached at Pine-Richland, is now the head coach at North Hills. Pine-Richland defeated North Hills 47-7 earlier this season. The winner of Friday’s rematch will earn a trip to the championship.

Two classification titles will also be decided on Saturday at Pine-Richland Stadium.

Montour and New Castle will battle at noon for the Class 4A championship.

At 6 p.m., heavy underdog Canon-McMillan pursues its first-ever WPIAL title against Central Catholic, which is competing in its seventh consecutive Class 6A final.

Friday’s semifinal winners will advance to play for WPIAL championships next Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

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