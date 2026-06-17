America’s 250th anniversary: Fireworks, parades, and more in Pittsburgh region

America will celebrate a huge milestone this year: the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

To celebrate the USA’s birthday, events are planned nationally and locally.

We’ve compiled a list of celebrations, events and experiences happening all across the Pittsburgh region.

Know of something happening near you that didn’t make the list? Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com.

All across Western Pennsylvania

Bells Across Pennsylvania

Each of the state’s 67 counties will showcase a one-of-a-kind Liberty Bell, decorated with landmarks, stories and culture.

To find a Liberty Bell near you, click here.

Allegheny County

America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, July 5, 8:15 p.m. at Hartwood Acres Park

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform, and then more than 200 drones will light up the sky, creating a display over the park synchronized to the music.

Heinz History Center & Fort Pitt Museum

All different dates

A slate of public programs, exhibitions and activities is scheduled for the Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum. The programs are part of the History Center’s year-long commemoration of the U.S. Semiquincentennial.

Click here for a full list of exhibitions and activities

Pittsburgh’s Independence Day Celebration

Week-long event starting Saturday, June 27

Mayor Corey O’Connor told Channel 11 this year’s celebration will be a week-long event for America’s 250th birthday. It culminates on July 4 with events at three different locations and the biggest fireworks display in Pittsburgh’s history. Click here to read more about the event.

Beaver County

Boom on the Bridge

Saturday, June 27th, 3 p.m. on Bridge Street in Bridgewater

A fun night of live music, food, family fun and a fireworks show over the water. The celebration includes several performances, including country music star Dustin Lynch.

Harmony Township America 250 Celebration

Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Logs Town and Legion Ville National Historic Site

Logs Town and Legion Ville are National historic sites of the first Revolutionary War encampment visited by George Washington. Key features of the celebration will include Revolutionary War soldiers encampments, lectures and demonstrations including musket and cannon drills.

Butler County

Adams Township: Celebrating America’s 250th

Wednesday, July 1, 5 p.m. at Adams Township Community Park

The event will cover over 9 acres of the park with food, live music, games, crafts and activities for all ages. The celebration will end with fireworks at sunset.

Big Butler Fair

The Big Butler Fair returns July 3 through July 11, with the whole week celebrating America 250

Opening Ceremony for the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Friday, July 3rd, 10 a.m. at Four Corners Park in Zelienople

Zelienople is hosting the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The replica of the memorial will be at the park for three days, starting on July 3.

Mars 4th of July and America 250 celebration

The Mars 4th of July and America 250 celebration will take place July 3 and 4, with a parade and fireworks taking place on July 4.

Saxonburg Celebrating America’s 250th Parade and Celebration

Friday, July 3rd, 5 p.m. on Main Street

The town of Saxonburg will hold its own America250 parade and fireworks show the night of July 3.

Slippery Rock’s America250 Semiquincentennial Independence Day celebration

It will takes place on July 4, starting at 3 pm., with street vendors, live entertainment, games, rides and a grand finale of fireworks

Zelienople America250 Fourth of July Parade

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street

The parade, organized by the Zelienople Rotary Club, will be held from Spring to Newcastle streets.

Fayette County

Connellsville 250 Red, White & Boom Celebration

Friday, July 3, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will include live music, food, a car show, family fun and fireworks kicking off at 10 p.m.

Connellsville 250 Parade

Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.

A parade to of America’s 250th birthday will start on Pittsburgh street, and will be followed by a festival at Yough River Park

Lawrence County

Free Veteran’s Breakfast

Wednesday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. at the New Castle National Guard Armory

Lawrence County America250PA is hosting a free Veterans’ Breakfast, which is open to veterans and their families. RSVP is required to attend. To RSVP, call Lyndsey Overby at Forward Lawrence at overby@lawrencecounty.com or 724-658-1488

Washington County

Canonsburg celebrates America 250

The Borough of Canonsburg in Washington County will be holding a memorial marker celebration and mural dedication on June 20.

The Memorial Marker celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at Canonsburg Town Park.

At noon, a dedication ceremony at 41-43 West Pike Street will take place for the newly installed mural on the side of the Rust Gold establishment.

Westmoreland County

Latrobe 4th of July Celebration

On Saturday, July 4, all day at Legion Keener Park

The day will kick off with a massive parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a full-day festival with live music, free children’s activities, vendors, yard games, bingo, carnival games, a free 8-foot obstacle course, a bake-off and over 20 food trucks with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Derry 3rd Street Festival

Saturday, June 20, All day at East 3rd Street from Ligonier to North Chestnut

An ethnic food festival and celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary.

Greensburg Celebrates America’s 250th

On June 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Clair Park and Downtown Greensburg

As part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, “Salute to Service” brings together veterans, first responders, community organizations, local businesses, families, and neighbors for a day built around patriotism, appreciation, and community spirit. The event will include live music, family acitivies and more.

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