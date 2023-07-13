Local

An emotional Damar Hamlin presents Pat Tillman Service Award to Buffalo Bills training staff

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

Damar Hamlin The 2023 ESPY Awards - Backstage HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Damar Hamlin, recipient of the Pat Tillman Service Award, attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin’s life with quick, effective treatment on the field at Paycor Stadium in January after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

The actions of Kellington and the Bills’ athletic training staff, and the medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, helped Hamlin recover from a horrific event that occurred during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. And at the 2023 ESPY Awards Ceremony, Hamlin himself was able to give thanks.

“Please welcome this year’s recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service, the training staff of the Buffalo Bills,” a tearful Hamlin said Wednesday night.

The Buffalo Bills training staff received the Pat Tillman Award for Service Wednesday night, embracing an emotional Hamlin on the stage to a standing ovation.

