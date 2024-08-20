‘An inconvenience’: Drivers react to nearly 15-mile detour in place for upcoming Route 51 closure

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — An upcoming weekend-long closure of a small portion of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills has some drivers frustrated.

“Oh my goodness it’s going to be a huge mess,” said Lia Cook of Forward Township.

Route 51 between Peters Creek Road and Worthington Avenue will be closed this weekend from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

This will allow crews to install overhead beams for the bridge that will carry traffic on the Mon-Fayette expressway over Route 51. This is part of the work being done on an eight-mile stretch that will connect Jefferson Hills to the City of Duquesne.

It’s not the only time crews will have to shut down that portion of 51 to install these beams.

“It’ll be this weekend, and then the weekend of September 6 through the 9,” said Renee Colborn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The posted detour from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is nearly 15 miles. They know it will heavily impact traffic in the area.

“You’re going to have 51 closed down, and that’s a major pipeline from out there down into the South Hills, and for them having us rerouted all the way around 837 and everything, it’s going to take, it’s going to be quite an inconvenience for people,” Cook mentioned.

Colborn said that’s why the PA Turnpike Commission chose weekends to complete the work on installing the beams.

“It will [impact traffic] but we’re not doing it during the week. We chose the weekend for that reason,” Colborn said. “We know the traffic will be less on the weekend, less significant. Right now, you’re seeing a lot of commuter traffic, a lot of truck traffic, but on the weekend it will be slightly less and hopefully less impactful that way.”

Despite the traffic headaches the weekend closures may cause for some drivers, the Turnpike Commission is optimistic, saying the feedback they’re getting on the Mon-Fayette expressway project has been positive.

“We’ve experienced people excited about extending the Mon-Fayette into Duquesne right now which is the first stretch, the first section,” Colborn said. “So they’re excited about reaching that part of the city, and then looking forward to moving toward Monroeville and reaching the Parkway East.”

The Turnpike Commission says there is a backup weekend scheduled for this work in case of bad weather. If that is needed, it will be Sept. 13 through the 16.

