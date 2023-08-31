Andre Jackson notches first big league win as Pirates take down Royals 4-1

KANSAS CITY — Andre Jackson earned his first-career major league victory as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium to complete the series sweep.

Recap

Jackson (1-1) pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball for the Pirates while allowing only two hits. The right-hander walked a pair and struck out seven batters.

The lone run allowed by Jackson came on a Bobby Witt Jr. solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. The blast was Witt’s 27th of the season.

Bryan Reynolds got the Pirates on the board with a 439-foot solo home run in the first inning. In the second, Vinny Capra drove in a run with a double down the left field line.

