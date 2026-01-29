Local

Andrea Bocelli to perform in Pittsburgh in December

By WPXI.com News Staff
OLY Winter Olympics Bocelli FILE - Singer Andrea Bocelli performs during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Italian legend Andrea Bocelli is bringing his “Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour” to Pittsburgh this winter.

Bocelli will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 21.

The Andrea Bocelli North American social fan presale starts on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m., followed by the general ticket on-sale on Friday, Feb. 6 at a.m. For more tickets and information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read