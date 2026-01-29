Andrea Bocelli to perform in Pittsburgh in December

PITTSBURGH — Italian legend Andrea Bocelli is bringing his “Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour” to Pittsburgh this winter.

Bocelli will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 21.

The Andrea Bocelli North American social fan presale starts on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m., followed by the general ticket on-sale on Friday, Feb. 6 at a.m. For more tickets and information, click here.

