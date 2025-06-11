Andrew McCutchen passes Roberto Clemente on Pirates’ all-time home run list

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew McCutchen passed a legend for third place on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ all-time home run list.

No. 241 for No. 22 👏 pic.twitter.com/2evy3ATi6I — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2025

With a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon, McCutchen has now slugged 241 home runs in a Pirates’ uniform, which breaks a tie with Roberto Clemente for third place in team history.

