Andrew McCutchen passes Roberto Clemente on Pirates’ all-time home run list

By Danny Demilio: PGHBasbeballNOW.com
Marlins Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen watches his three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew McCutchen passed a legend for third place on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ all-time home run list.

With a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon, McCutchen has now slugged 241 home runs in a Pirates’ uniform, which breaks a tie with Roberto Clemente for third place in team history.

