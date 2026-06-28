Andy Warhol Bridge in Pittsburgh turns 100 years old, celebrated with birthday bash

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Bridge in Pittsburgh is 100 years old!

Allegheny County officials threw a birthday bash for the bridge on Saturday.

Named after Pittsburgh native and pop art pioneer Andy Warhol, the bridge connects the North Side to Downtown.

It’s the oldest of the Sister Bridges, which were commissioned by Allegheny County in 1925 through a $2.5 million contract with the American Bridge Co.

The Rachel Carson Bridge will turn 100 in November, while the Roberto Clemente Bridge will do so in 2028.

“This is our first Sister Bridge to turn 100, and we’re excited to do some cool, fun community events for the other two in the next two years,” Allegheny County Communications Director Abigail Gardner said.

Saturday’s free birthday bash offered contests and games, including Campbell’s Soup stacking and bridge building with toothpicks and marshmallows.

Also, local artist Mary Temonte led a screen printing station, in true Andy Warhol fashion.

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