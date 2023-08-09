Animal Friends gives update after dog reportedly abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Animal Friends, an animal shelter in Pittsburgh, has given an update on the dog who was allegedly abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The dog has been taken into Animal Friends’ care.

“Our Humane Society Police Officers are actively investigating this case in conjunction with the Allegheny County Police. We are unfortunately unable to share specifics of the dog or the situation. We expect the dog to be moved to an experienced foster home for the duration of his stay with us,” the shelter said in a news release.

The shelter said they have received a lot of interest in adopting the dog, but he is not available at this time.

“We have been inundated with caring people in our community – and across the nation – who upon hearing about this case have offered to adopt this little dog,” Animal Friends said. “We are grateful for the interest and compassion, but for now we are focused on moving this case forward and ensuring the dog receives the justice he deserves. The outcome of the case will determine his next steps and his final home.”

Animal Friends said that while the dog is not currently up for adoption, many pups in their care need a home.

